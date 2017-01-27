Stuttley leads Hilltoppers past Holmen 56-50

Tayla Stuttley scored 26 points and the Onalaska Hilltoppers outlasted Holmen 56-50 on Friday night in a key Mississippi Valley Conference contest.
The Hilltoppers (12-4, 6-1 MVC) maintain second place in the conference ahead of its showdown with leader La Crosse Aquinas on Tuesday.
"It's a game of runs so we just had to fight through and I had to be a leader, step up a little bit there, pretty much weather the storm, work hard to beat a good team," Stuttley said. "It's a great win, they're a good team."
Emma Gamoke added 14 points for Onalaska, while Caitlin Young led the Vikings with 16 points.
The teams combined for a "pink out" to benefit the Children's Miracle Network. They held a Miracle Minute during halftime in addition to other activities, and raised $1,448.37.
"It was kind of cool, give Holmen's and our DECA a ton of credit for putting it together. It was cool to support something bigger than basketball," Hilltoppers head coach Aaron Arneson said.
Holmen will face La Crosse Central on Monday.
