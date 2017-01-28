Student sets up the "Perfect Prom Dress Resale" shop

Seniors at West Salem High School are working to improve the community around them. Every senior is required to complete a senior project in order to graduate.

Senior, Alivia Kistler is taking the initiative to help girls find the perfect prom dress at a reasonable price.

Kistler says she thought of the idea last year while shopping for her junior prom dress.

Through hours of organizing the event, Kistler is excited the West Salem High School library has transformed into a one stop bargain prom shop.

"It means a lot. I was really worried about the turn out and how the sale would go so I'm really glad that people are coming. I put a lot of work into it and I was hoping it would pay off." Kistler said.

The best part about the prom project...seeing the faces light up on girls who found their dress for a price they can afford.

"It's so cool. I've seen a few girls come in today that put on their dress and they just started smiling." Kistler added.

Dresses range from as low as $50 dollars.

The prom dress resale shop will be open Sunday, January 29th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Salem High School library.