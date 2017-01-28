The Great Tri-State Rail Sale at the La Crosse Center

The 26th annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale brought crowds to the La Crosse Center on Saturday.

The 4000 Foundation hosted the event in order to raise money for the La Crosse Shot Line Railroad Heritage Museum located at Copeland Park.

For many, the Tri-State Rail Sale is an opportunity to reminisce on pieces of history from older generations.

"Whether you're a modeler, or a collector, or you're a historian, it appeals to different levels to different people rail road just kinda of strikes a note with a lot of different folks despite the many changes. There's still a romance to the rails that appeals to a lot of people." President of the 4000 Foundation, Mark Hamre said.

The Rail Sale saw vendors from six different states, offering more than 300 tables full of train and railroad related memorabilia.