Mite Hockey Jamboree Takes the Ice

Young skaters from all over the region took to the ice for the La Crosse Flames Mite Jamboree. Teams from Sparta, West Salem and even Red Wing and Waterloo sent hockey teams featuring players age 4 to 8 years old.

According to Mite Director Ryan Sauter, the jamboree is a great opportunity for beginning hockey skaters to go all out.

"The kids get a lot of exercise, which is really important over the winter. Most important, they have a lot of fun, they really do," he said.

Sauter noted that the games are even modified to make them more applicable to their size and abilities. The rinks are shortened and no score is kept so play is continuous.