Community Wide "Big Read" Begins

A community wide effort to encourage reading kicked off at the La Crosse Main Library. The "La Crosse Reads" program got underway with copies of the Ernest Gaines novel "A Lesson Before Dying" being passed out for free. The idea is to get people to read the book and come together and talk about how the story is relevant today.

A $14,000 National Endowment for the Arts Big Read grant made the program possible. According to UW La Crosse Assistant Professor and co-writer of the grant Kate Parker, everyone is encouraged to participate.

"We're inviting everyone to enter into the conversation and read one book together and talk about the issues it raises," she said.

A series of other events will be taking place over the next month. For more information go to LACROSSEREADS.com.