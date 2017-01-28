Saturday's local scores
Men's college basketball
NCAA:
#24 UW-Whitewater 67, UW-La Crosse 62 - Eagles now 2-6 in WIAC
Winona State University 85, Mary 79 - Isaiah Gray (WSU): 19 points
NAIA:
University of Jamestown 82, Viterbo University 65 - V-Hawks now 13-11, 5-6 NSAA
NCJAA:
Ridgewater 88, Western Technical College 54
Women's college basketball
NCAA:
#17 UW-Whitewater 67, UW-La Crosse 63
#22 Winona State University 65, Mary 47
NAIA:
#12 University of Jamestown 89, Viterbo University 49 - V-Hawks now 2-23
NCJAA:
Western Technical College 66, Ridgewater 51
College gymnastics - Lindenwood University Triangular
1. Lindenwood, 194.025
2. UW-La Crosse, 192.975
3. Winona State, 191.175
Boys high school basketball
Lakeville North 98, La Crosse Central 83 - Kobe King (Central): 49 points
Minneapolis North 74, Caledonia 70 - Noah King (CAL): 31 points; Owen King (CAL): 26 points
G-E-T 68, Westby 39 - Red Hawks now 7-0 in Coulee, Norsemen 6-2
Onalaska Luther 77, La Crescent 28
New Berlin West 62, Holmen 61 - Austin Braund (HOL): 26 points
Black River Falls 49, West Salem 47
Arcadia 57, Viroqua 54
Girls high school basketball
G-E-T 60, Westby 47 - Lexi Wagner (GET): 19 points
Melrose-Mindoro 62, Bangor 47 - Emily Herzberg (Mel-Min): 18 points; Katie Christopherson (Mel-Min): 15 points; Emma Wittmershaus (Bangor): 17 points
La Crescent 41, Onalaska Luther 38
West Salem 48, Black River Falls 30
Arcadia 67, Viroqua 46
Boys high school hockey
Avalanche 7, Menomonie 1
La Crescent 10, Fairmont 0 - Carter Schmitz (La Crescent): 5 goals
SPASH 3, West Salem 3 - Panthers raise $1,698.83 for Oasis Fund at Mayo Clinic through Stick it to Cancer game
Girls high school hockey
Hudson 4, Onalaska 1
High school wrestling
Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 44, West Salem/Bangor 31
Wisconsin Dells Invite:
1. Waunakee, 228
2. Grand Meadow/Le Roy-Ostrander/Kingsland, 207.5
3. Watertown, 152.5
6. Cashton, 126
12. BRF, 50
13. North Crawford/Seneca, 43
15. La Crosse Aquinas, 27
NAHL hockey
MN Wilderness 5, Coulee Region Chill 2
