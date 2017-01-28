Saturday's local scores

Men's college basketball

NCAA:

#24 UW-Whitewater 67, UW-La Crosse 62 - Eagles now 2-6 in WIAC

Winona State University 85, Mary 79 - Isaiah Gray (WSU): 19 points

NAIA:

University of Jamestown 82, Viterbo University 65 - V-Hawks now 13-11, 5-6 NSAA

NCJAA:

Ridgewater 88, Western Technical College 54

Women's college basketball

NCAA:

#17 UW-Whitewater 67, UW-La Crosse 63

#22 Winona State University 65, Mary 47

NAIA:

#12 University of Jamestown 89, Viterbo University 49 - V-Hawks now 2-23

NCJAA:

Western Technical College 66, Ridgewater 51

College gymnastics - Lindenwood University Triangular

1. Lindenwood, 194.025

2. UW-La Crosse, 192.975

3. Winona State, 191.175

Boys high school basketball

Lakeville North 98, La Crosse Central 83 - Kobe King (Central): 49 points

Minneapolis North 74, Caledonia 70 - Noah King (CAL): 31 points; Owen King (CAL): 26 points

G-E-T 68, Westby 39 - Red Hawks now 7-0 in Coulee, Norsemen 6-2

Onalaska Luther 77, La Crescent 28

New Berlin West 62, Holmen 61 - Austin Braund (HOL): 26 points

Black River Falls 49, West Salem 47

Arcadia 57, Viroqua 54

Girls high school basketball

G-E-T 60, Westby 47 - Lexi Wagner (GET): 19 points

Melrose-Mindoro 62, Bangor 47 - Emily Herzberg (Mel-Min): 18 points; Katie Christopherson (Mel-Min): 15 points; Emma Wittmershaus (Bangor): 17 points

La Crescent 41, Onalaska Luther 38

West Salem 48, Black River Falls 30

Arcadia 67, Viroqua 46

Boys high school hockey

Avalanche 7, Menomonie 1

La Crescent 10, Fairmont 0 - Carter Schmitz (La Crescent): 5 goals

SPASH 3, West Salem 3 - Panthers raise $1,698.83 for Oasis Fund at Mayo Clinic through Stick it to Cancer game

Girls high school hockey

Hudson 4, Onalaska 1

High school wrestling

Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 44, West Salem/Bangor 31

Wisconsin Dells Invite:

1. Waunakee, 228

2. Grand Meadow/Le Roy-Ostrander/Kingsland, 207.5

3. Watertown, 152.5

6. Cashton, 126

12. BRF, 50

13. North Crawford/Seneca, 43

15. La Crosse Aquinas, 27

NAHL hockey

MN Wilderness 5, Coulee Region Chill 2