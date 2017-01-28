Holmen powerlifting regional reaches sweet 16

The 'world's strongest sport' lit up the gym at Holmen High School for a 16th year on Saturday.

More than 250 powerlifters gathered for the West Coast Regional, a qualifying event for the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association's state meet in March.

Athletes competed three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift. Competitors hoping to advance to state needed to lift a predetermined total amount between the three events.

While many individuals qualified for state, Necedah came away with the team championship for both the Boys and Girls Varsity titles in division 2. Central/Logan won the division 1 girls title, while New Richmond won the division 1 boys title.

The state meet is March 11-12 in Racine.

More information about the WHSPA can be found here.