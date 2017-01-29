10 years of thrills on the hill for adapted ski program

For about 10 years, a partnership between the YMCA and the North American Squirrel Association has provided an adapted ski program. That program helps those with physical or cognitive disabilities enjoy downhill skiing, and work towards independence in the outdoors. Kids like 15 year old Eric O'Brien had the chance to hit the slopes on Sunday.

"The word 'disability' has a stigma and we're trying to eliminate that here," said YMCA Inclusion Specialist Carrie Ingish.

At the age of 3, Eric was diagnosed with a neuro-transmitter deficiency, which is not unlike Parkinsons disease. He fights a difficulty with fine motor skills each everyday, but with seated bi-skis provided by the North American Squirrel Association, Eric has been enjoying these thrills for 10 years.

"He wouldn't be able to do it without this program," said Eric's mother Marlis. "He wouldn't be able to have that feeling of speed down the hill and the fresh air in his face."

"There are a lot of us that can do everything for ourselves, but some people can't," said Patrick Lamke, a member of the North American Squirrel Association. "I think that's the rewarding part is just giving them the opportunity to do it for themselves."

With the help of ski instructors from Mount La Crosse, each of the skiers had the chance to work towards independence on the hill. Some on the seated bi-skis could start to use their own poles for more control. Some even worked towards learning to ski on their own with an instructor behind.

"Bringing that confidence out in a kid and being able to have them say when they go to school the next week, 'I went skiing and I did it by myself!' I mean that's something that's building life skills, not just athletic skills," Ingish said. "These kids are amazing and these participants all have such strengths and abilities within them, and this was definitely represented through this event."

The adapted ski program is for ages 4 and up. This was the first of 3 adapted ski days they plan to have this winter. For more information on upcoming events log onto the Family YMCA's website.