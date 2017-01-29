La Crosse celebrates 20 year sister city anniversary with Luoyang, China

The first event celebrating La Crosse's 20 year sister city relationship with Luoyang, China took place at Central High School Sunday night.

26 Chinese middle school students and their chaperones attended a banquet to meet with American students and host families. Teachers from La Crosse and Luoyang have been traveling back and forth for 20 years, students have been doing so for 10. Those involved said developing those relationships with other cultures strengthens one's world view.

"It's all about relationships and forming that strong bond with people in another country really helps us get to understand that country and culture so much better," said Sandy Brauer, Principal of Northwoods International School. "These are friends, these aren't just relationships. These are people we know well, so it's been an important relationship for La Crosse and for Luoyang."

The Chinese students will be in La Crosse for about a week and half visiting schools and taking other trips. In June, a delegation led by La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat will travel to Luoyang to officially commemorate the 20th anniversary.