Red Kettle Campaign approaching deadline, $80,000 short of goal

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign comes to an end on Tuesday and is still in need of donations to meet its $1,000,000 goal.

As of Friday, the campaign was about $80,000 short of its goal. The campaign accounts for 33 percent of everything the Salvation Army does throughout the county every year.

If you're interested in donating before the campaign ends on Tuesday, you can drop off a donation at 223 N. 8th Street or by going to www.salvationarmylacrosse.org