2016 best year yet for Wisconsin solar industry

New data shows the Wisconsin solar industry saw its most active year of development in 2016, following a major investment by Dairyland Power Cooperative and other projects around the state.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports construction started last year on projects across the state exceeding 30 megawatts. The new projects will be able to power about 5,000 homes once they're fully running.

The development is nearly five times more than what occurred in 2015 as businesses, homeowners and utilities responded to decreasing solar prices.