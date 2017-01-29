Eagles seek lucky bounce in WIAC play

Ken Koelbl knows not much has to change for his team to be contender.

After winning the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title last season, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse men's basketball team finds itself 2-6 in league play this season.

The Eagles have lost four contests by six points or fewer, including a 67-62 loss to #24 UW-Whitewater at Mitchell Hall on Saturday.

Koelbl says there are a lot of areas that need improvement in order to turn things around, but the team's mindset doesn't need to.

"The biggest thing is we've got to keep working. We have to keep grinding with what we do," Koelbl said. "We've got to stay true to what we're trying to do collectively. Hopefully they'll start breaking our way. It's not a big difference right now, but you've got to get some wins, that makes a difference, and that will really help with our confidence obviously and just kind of get a little bit of that bounce back to our step and feeling like we're good enough, because we are. We definitely are."

The Eagles return to action on Wednesday at #5 UW-River Falls.