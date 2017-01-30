Johnson, Walker had opposed Trump's proposed Muslim ban

The top two elected Republicans in Wisconsin have previously criticized President Donald Trump for proposing a Muslim ban as a candidate.

But Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson did not immediately return messages Monday seeking reaction to Trump's executive order banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump has insisted that the order he signed is not a ban on Muslims entering the country but is instead a measure designed to keep the country safe.

Trump's order includes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

The president was applauded by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who says it is "time to re-evaluate and strengthen the visa-vetting process."