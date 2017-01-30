Rep. Ron Kind weighs in on Trump's immigration plan, VA decisions

A number of Trump's actions within his first week of Presidency have caused uncertainty and frustration.

Rep. Ron Kind, (D) 3rd District, said he's calling on President Trump to suspend his order put in place Friday, banning certain Muslims from entering the United States.

He stressed that until congress has an opportunity to meet, no actions should be taken.

"This isn't who were are in our nation, applying a religious test as far as anything that affects our country. But secondly, I'm afraid this will be a great recruitment tool for ISIS both in the Middle East and possibly for lone wolves right here in the United States," said Kind.

Kind said he's also been in contact with administration regarding rethinking the hiring freeze on all federal administration.

"This now implicates the VA. I know with my repeated visits with the VA Medical Center that one of the hardest things that they're facing is recruitment and retention of good professionals that will give our veterans the care that they need. Again, I think this is kind of a spur of the moment thing that he didn't realize the consequences of this. This can jeopardize the care that our veterans are receiving," added Kind.

He expressed that these across the board cuts that Trump is conducting right now aren't so much leadership, as they are a lack of leadership. Kind vouched to continue to advocate on the adverse consequences these actions may have for veterans.

