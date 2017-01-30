United Way closes in on fundraising goal

The Great Rivers United Way Campaign ends tomorrow. If you haven't donated, or plan on donating, now is the time.

More information on how to donate

The Great Rivers United Way contributes not only to La Crosse, but six surrounding counties. Those counties include La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Buffalo, Houston, and Trempealeau. Within these counties, the United Way provides and allocates funds to various programs that need the money most. The Boys and Girls Club is just one of the many locations that has benefited from the United Way.

Dave Ring and Steve Christiansen, United Way Campaign Co-Chairs, said that even though they are short of reaching their goal they have high hopes that it will be reached. The goal is $2,085,000 and United Way remains $31,000 short of that goal. Dave and Steve add that this typically happens towards the end of fundraising campaigns, but they are confident that the community will pull together. "This is a very caring, compassionate, generous community, and they always step up to answer the call to help those less fortunate. So as Steve mentioned, we're very optimistic that whether it's an individual, company, or foundation that's listening today we could certainly use your help and I think they would be able to help us deliver on that."

The United Way funds 77 programs throughout the community that depend on this fundraising event to help better their already great programs.