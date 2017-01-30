Reckless homicide charge filed against woman in drug case - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Reckless homicide charge filed against woman in drug case

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

A 1st Degree Reckless Homicide charge is filed Monday against a woman who is accused of providing drugs to a man who later died of an overdose.

According to the criminal complaint, Takeyhia Potts, 37, gave drugs to Casey Eggen, 26, last August. A day or two after she did, on August 26, the complaint said that Eggen was found dead in a home at 824 Island Street. An autopsy showed that he died from a combination of heroin and fentanyl. Drugs and other paraphernalia were found by his body. 

The complaint said a phone found with Eggen led investigators to identify Potts as the person who Eggen was using as his supplier. 

That led investigators to what the complaint stated was a recorded phone call on August 28 from an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail to Potts. During the conversation, the complaint said she said, "I just gave him some **** (expletive) the other day dude and I told him specifically not to...****(expletive) I just told him not to do too much of that **** (expletive)."

Besides the reckless homicide charge, Potts also faces several other drug charges. She's being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond on the reckless homicide charge.

She's scheduled to appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday.  

