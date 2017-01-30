West Salem Elementary nominated for National Blue Ribbon Award

West Salem Elementary School has earned state recognition and now hopes to take the next step. The school hopes to earn a National Blue Ribbon Award which recognizes top schools for academic performance and closing achievement gaps.

In Wisconsin, only 32 schools have received this award. West Salem Elementary is being recognized for the work of staff members to close the achievement gap among students.

"Under closing the gap, you need to score in the top 15% of schools that are like you and then be able to demonstrate in specific categories where your children are closing the gap either with socioeconomic or minority populations," said Troy Gunderson, Superintendent of West Salem School District.

Staff members looked at data from the state report cards to help find the best way to reach all students.

"Like most teachers, once you identify where you can make an improvement, they rolled up their sleeves and dug in, went after it, and really were able to move the needle on that thing and make a difference for kids," said Gunderson.

Fourth grade teacher Jeremy Hoff made changes in his classroom to fit his students' individual needs.

"Our teachers really care," Hoff said. "We really pinpoint the things that their doing and dig into that stuff to make sure that we are moving that needle. We've got a good list of resources that we're utilizing and if we're noticing our students aren't making adequate progress, we really intervene. We make changes instead of just continuing to do the same that they were doing."

He said closing the achievement gap is not possible with the work of just one person.

"It starts with the time kids walk in the door, and really it's everybody that touches those students from the time they get here to the time they leave," Hoff said.

Gunderson hopes to see the success continue to spread throughout the entire school district. He praised the staff of the West Salem Elementary School for their hard work and believes it will set a high standard for the rest of the district.

West Salem is one of eight schools in the state nominated for this year's National Blue Ribbon Award. The federal government will announce this award in September.

