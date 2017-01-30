Grand opening for new Sparta Gundersen Clinic

After a little over a year's construction, a grand opening celebration took place Monday for a brand new Sparta Gundersen Health Systems Clinic.

The new 35,000 square foot building houses medical, vision and behavioral services under one roof with room for service expansion. Some newly offered services like physical therapy make it easier on elderly patients. Many in rural locations around Sparta may have had to travel to La Crosse or Onalaska locations for those services from Gundersen.

"We understand that our patients' travel time matters," said Gundersen CEO Scott Rathgaber. "Their time is every bit as important as everybody else's, so if we can shorten that travel time, get them to the places close to home to get their care... that's a win-win for everybody and it's part of our mission."

Monday's grand opening and open house offered tours of the new facilities and opportunities to meet with staff. Another community open house will be held on February 4 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.