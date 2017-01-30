G-E-T reloads to stay on top of the Coulee

The more things change the more they stay the same.

Such is the case with the G-E-T boys basketball team.

The Red Hawks seized control of the Coulee Conference with an impressive 29-point win over 4th ranked Westby Saturday.

Many thought this would be a rebuilding year for the Red Hawks.

They lost in the state semifinals last season and, along with it, several talented seniors who graduated.

But they're 7-0 in conference play and 10-2 overall.

Plus, their conference winning streak remains in tact, now at 23 straight and counting.

"We feel really strongly that playing a great schedule makes us better. We knew with this group, because this group is not as experienced, playing great teams early would make us better. We're hopeful, by the end of the year, playing all these great teams will help us. We've got Altoona Monday. They're 12-1. Luther is the hottest team around and we play them Thursday. Saturday we go to Bloomer and they;re 12-2. So, we have some great games coming up," said head coach Mark Wagner.

G-E-T's only losses have come to Onalaska and Caledonia, both ranked teams.