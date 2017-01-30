New flood damage grant available to residents in Western Wisconsin

A new grant is available for Western Wisconsin residents who suffered flood damage following massive rainfall last September.

The Community First Disaster Relief Grant offered by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is available to residents who sustained at least $5,000 worth of flood related damage and with a gross household income of less than $69,230.

The deadline to apply for the grant is March 24th and so far, only 12 applications have been received.

Any Federal Home Loan Bank can assist with the program, but the application must be submitted through the bank, not the individual. You do not need to be a customer of the bank and banks should not require you to open an account there.

Harold Marks, a Victory resident, said he'll never forget the morning he woke up to feel his house moving.

"I came outside and saw my two and a half car garage pressed against the house and my truck had slid off the bluff," he said. "I went back inside and told my wife we needed to get out of there."

A few hours later, they returned to check on their home when the unthinkable happened.

"Not but a moment after walking past, we saw my neighbor's house go sliding down the bluff side and landing in the middle of Highway 35," he said. "It's something you'll never forget, the sound and how fast it was over, it was very very scary."

When all was said and done, Marks said his property sustained several thousand dollars worth of damage. He has applied for the new grant and is awaiting approval.

"You don't anticipate something like this happening in your life and when it does it's devastating," he said. "A lot of people in this area don't have a lot of money so this grant is really a blessing."

The American Standard bred Adoption program in De Soto also saw widespread damage.

Director Sue Wellman told News 19 the water flooded the horse pasture and left them standing in three feet of water after the initial surge.

"We had a lot of logs and trees that brushed up, tons of gates destroyed and we just spent weeks cleaning up," Noah Brewster, a worker, said.

The program is a non-profit organization and depends solely on donations to take care of more than 20 retired race horses.

If you would like to donate to the program, visit http://www.4the horses.com/

Marks said he isn't sure if he and his wife will remain in their home.

"To live up here now and have this happen, it's not worth living here and having an opportunity for this to happen again," he said.

