Monday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Onalaska 68, La Crosse Aquinas 56
G-E-T 75, Altoona 58 - Tyler Scherr (GET): 31 points; Chris Thompson (GET): 18 points
Arcadia 59, Osseo-Fairchild 40
Sparta 62, Viroqua 46 - Caleb Schauf (Sparta): 17 points; Matt Pauley (Sparta): 16 points; Jacob Edwards (Sparta): 10 points; Michael Lampman (VIR): 20 points
Westby 67, Royall 49
Bangor 83, Cashton 54 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 17 points
Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Wonewoc-Center 67
Girls high school basketball
Holmen 57, La Crosse Central 51 - Brooklyn Paulson (HOL): 25 points; Sophie Leinfelder (Central): 24 points
Sparta 53, Viroqua 35
Melrose-Mindoro 78, Gilmanton 10
Waukon (IA) 45, Spring Grove 44
Fillmore Central 65, La Crescent 46
High school wrestling
La Crescent 36, La Crosse Logan 30
Girls high school hockey
Eau Claire Stars 5, Onalaska 0
