Monday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Onalaska 68, La Crosse Aquinas 56

G-E-T 75, Altoona 58 - Tyler Scherr (GET): 31 points; Chris Thompson (GET): 18 points

Arcadia 59, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Sparta 62, Viroqua 46 - Caleb Schauf (Sparta): 17 points; Matt Pauley (Sparta): 16 points; Jacob Edwards (Sparta): 10 points; Michael Lampman (VIR): 20 points

Westby 67, Royall 49

Bangor 83, Cashton 54 - Luke Reader (Bangor): 17 points

Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Wonewoc-Center 67

Girls high school basketball

Holmen 57, La Crosse Central 51 - Brooklyn Paulson (HOL): 25 points; Sophie Leinfelder (Central): 24 points

Sparta 53, Viroqua 35

Melrose-Mindoro 78, Gilmanton 10

Waukon (IA) 45, Spring Grove 44

Fillmore Central 65, La Crescent 46

High school wrestling

La Crescent 36, La Crosse Logan 30

Girls high school hockey

Eau Claire Stars 5, Onalaska 0