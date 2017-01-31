Augustine to headline Loggers Winter BBQ

Former UW-L and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine will headline the 2017 La Crosse Loggers Winter BBQ.

The team made the announcement Monday. The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, March 2 at the AmericInn Hotel on La Crosse's north side.

Augustine, who was inducted into the UW-L Wall of Fame in 1984, was named a 2017 inductee into the La Crosse Area Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Loggers field manager Brian Lewis and assistant coaches Tom Kinney and Curtis Fry will preview the upcoming season, the Loggers' 15th in La Crosse.

The Loggers open the 2017 season on Tuesday, May 30 against the Duluth Huskies.

More information about the Winter BBQ can be found here.