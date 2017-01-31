Caledonia Music Boosters Rock N Roll Extravaganza

The Caledonia Music Boosters is raising money for the music program in their school district. The Rock n Roll event is on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7pm-12am. Tickets are $10 and are available from band & choir students, High School and Elementary Office, The Caledonia Argus, Merchants Bank, Bank of the West, Eitzen State Bank. You may also contact Melissa Wruck-Vick 507-450-0546 for tickets and information.



The event takes place at the Four Seasons Community Center, Caledonia. Proceeds will benefit the music programs at ISD 299.



The Caledonia Public Schools Music Boosters helps preserve the music programs in their school district.