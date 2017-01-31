'Remember When' with the La Crosse Historical Society

The La Crosse County Historical Society wants you to reminisce on the past at its 3rd annual Remember When gala. This year's theme is the 1920's. The event takes place at the Dahl Automotive Museum Saturday, February 4th.

Tiffany Lawrence with the Historical Society said, "We don't want to have traditional white history for the white man we want to include everybody in La Crosse and that's the big focus that's what traditionally history in La Crosse has been, stories for one group and that's not what history is about. Our mission is to preserve and protect history in a relatable way for all the people of La Crosse."

There will be live music, food and dancing and silent auction items. Tickets are available online or the day of the event at the door.