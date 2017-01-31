Live! From La Crosse returns from Chicago debut - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Live! From La Crosse returns from Chicago debut

Posted: Updated:
By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
Connect

Sketch comedy group Live! From La Crosse sets the stage at the Cavalier Theater this weekend for their 12th episode, "Takin' the Street Meat to Meat Street." Performances are Feb. 3-4 at 8 p.m.

On the heels of what director Steven Walker calls a successful weekend at the 2017 Chicago Sketch Festival, Live! returns to its roots with plenty of brand new material. Faithful fans will recognize a few recurring sketches, and as always, the show is intended for mature audiences.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at The Cavalier Theater box office or online at cavaliertheater.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.