Live! From La Crosse returns from Chicago debut

Sketch comedy group Live! From La Crosse sets the stage at the Cavalier Theater this weekend for their 12th episode, "Takin' the Street Meat to Meat Street." Performances are Feb. 3-4 at 8 p.m.
On the heels of what director Steven Walker calls a successful weekend at the 2017 Chicago Sketch Festival, Live! returns to its roots with plenty of brand new material. Faithful fans will recognize a few recurring sketches, and as always, the show is intended for mature audiences.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at The Cavalier Theater box office or online at cavaliertheater.com.
