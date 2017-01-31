Gymnastics junkie: LeaAnn Bohn comes out of retirement to coach 2 teams

LeaAnn Bohn has to dress carefully these days.

She has a jacket for her new team, the Onalaska Hilltoppers, one for her old team, the G-E-T Co-op, and a third for days when they share the competition floor.

On Monday, Bohn was wearing a t-shirt that describes her best: gymnastics junkie.

After coaching G-E-T for 24 years, Bohn was filing retirement papers last spring when she learned both programs would be cut if unable to find a head coach.

"When I heard the words 'the program could be cut,' that was the biggest thing," Bohn said. "I couldn't let that happen because I knew I could still physically do it."

She worked with the WIAA and the athletic directors from each school, hoping to form a co-op team. But the deadline had passed, so they found a way for Bohn to coach both teams.

Her schedule is complex to say the least.

In addition to a full-time job at Logistics Health Incorporated, running the Blue Angels Gymnastics Club, and serving as a judge for other gymnastics meets, Bohn travels between Onalaska and Galesville for each high school team practice. Some days the teams practice together at the Club, most days they don't.

When they do share the gym, they aren't allowed to talk to each other per WIAA rules. The teams rarely compete on the same date.

"I can't fall asleep at night, my mind is always going," Bohn said. "I put their routines on Hudl, so I'm watching their routines, critiquing them."

To help lighten the load, Bohn relies on assistant coaches Harley Hoem and Teagan Ziegler. Hoem, who started as a gymnast under Bohn and later became her assistant in 2009, helps with G-E-T. Ziegler, a level 9 gymnast from the Chicago area, helps with Onalaska.

"It wouldn't work without their help and their commitment to it either," Bohn said. "They are huge, huge in all of this."

As we enter the final month of the season, both teams are ranked in the top 10 in the state rankings. Bohn said she is already planning to coach next year, even if the situation doesn't change.

"They become my family. They are my daughters outside of my real daughters. They do become another family," she said. "Once you coach them, I can't say no."