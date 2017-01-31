UW-La Crosse professor analyzes Supreme Court history

One person added to the Supreme Court will not drastically change the fundamental direction of the country, but it may bring forth new topics.

Alan Bigel, a Political Science and Public Administration Professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse said it's still very important that people pay attention because it's not every day that a Supreme Court vacancy is filled.

He said the partisanship goes back to the 19th century when George Washington got to hand pick his Supreme Court from scratch.

Although it's unlikely a nominee would be rejected, you never know.

"Life goes goes on, that person keeps his or her current position then the President will send another name to the senate and good and mediocre Presidents have suffered that sting from the Senate. Madison got a rejection from the Senate in the early 1800s, so it's happened to Presidents at various times. Though not recently, 1987 was the last time a nominee was outright rejected, so it's been thirty years," said Bigel.

He added that typically Republican Presidents pick Republican nominees and Democratic Presidents pick Democratic nominees, Bigel stressed that administration usually gets what they expect, but sometimes they don't.

"Now and then it happens. David Souter was nominated by President Bush, the senior Bush, George H. W. Senior Bush in 1990 and the prediction was that he would be a rock solid conservative and he was very far to the left. He used to say that the court moved away from him, that he didn't change. Now and then a David Souter happens," added Bigel.

President Trump is expected to make an announcement via Twitter at 7 p.m. Central Time.

