Larsen named new Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region has a new Executive Director.

The organization Tuesday announced that Jason Larsen will fill the role.

Larsen is a familiar face in the community having served as Director of the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative, Community Impact Director for the Great Rivers United Way, and as a faculty member at Viterbo University.

Larsen has a personal connection with the organization. dedicated mentors that can inspire real change in their lives,” said Jason. “Mentorship has had a huge impact on my life and it all started with Big Brothers Big Sisters. I had a Big Brother during a critical time in my youth, so I understand, firsthand, the positive influence and encouragement these caring relationships can deliver. My personal experience and devotion to give back to the community, fuel my passion and vision for every child to have the opportunity to succeed and thrive in life.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region has office in La Crosse and Winona.

