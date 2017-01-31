The Rusty Patch Bumblebee is endangered and it may impact your wallet

We've all heard of the overture "The Flight of the Bumblebee". The tune is slightly different locally; The Plight of the Bumblebee if you will. The Rusty Patch Bumblebee population has been declining over the past 15-20 years. This has led to the species being listed as endangered.

Rusty Patch Bumblebees are responsible for pollinating fruit and nut trees such as cranberries, blueberries, almonds, and even tomatoes. The declining bee population means less bees to be pollinating these plants and everyday food items. The impact will be seen in your wallet first says Viterbo Biology Professor and Entomologist, Ted Wilson. "Apple orchards and fruit farmers, their vegetables certainly depend on pollinators for getting nice productive crops...whenever we have a decline on something that is such an important part of the ecosystem, pollinators. It WILL have impact directly or indirectly on some of the crop production in the area."

Ways to help prevent the declining Bumblebee population

The decline in the Rusty Patch Bumblebee population has been primarily caused by the spraying of pesticides and also the destruction of their habitats. Climate change can also be a cause as stated by Professor Wilson. The Rusty Patch was native to 14 states across the Northeast and Midwest including one Canadian Province. The Rusty Patch is now primarily residing across the Midwest, while there are still some sparse spots of the Northeast that see them. The process of putting a species on the endangered list isn't just something that happens overnight. Ted adds, "I would say over the last 15-20 years it has declined really quickly. It is really surprising for this particular bee because it has a wide distribution."

Charles George of Chaseburg, Wisconsin owns C&C Family Apiary. He has been running his business for nearly two decades. Back in the day he would average about 100 pounds. Now he said he is lucky to make 50 pounds. Charles explained to me that he buys his bees for the apiary after they are done pollinating almond trees in California (It takes 2 million bees to pollinate a basic almond tree farm). The price for Charles to buy them has increased tremendously and then that price hike gets passed onto the consumer. He did mention that there are some things we, as a community, can do to help stop the declining population. "What the everyday person can do is cut back on the chemicals you use on your lawn and flowers instead of relying on sprayed material for killing the weeds. If you absolutely don't want weeds, pull them by hand rather than spray because with spray you do other damage to plants and the air we breathe."

Other ways to help include letting your dandelions grow a little bit, which will allow the bees to pollinate. Also, if you're looking to spice up your garden with some color, the Rusty Patch Bumblebees love wildflowers.