Boy Scouts open membership to transgender children, La Crosse chapter welcomes change

The Boy Scouts of America embarked on a new era, announcing that the over 100-year-old organization changed its recruitment form to offer membership to transgender children.

Previously, the non-profit organization used the sex listed on a child's birth certificate to determine gender, but now they will adhere to the gender identity indicated on the child's application.

The policy change is a move leaders for the Boy Scouts of America in La Crosse say will open doors, and help them to better accommodate the children they serve.

"Every child deserves an opportunity to be in Scouts, and this opens that up for any youth and that's what we really hope people look at," Mary Freybler, development director for the Boy Scouts of America-Gateway Area Council said.

The Gateway Area Council serves eight counties in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota, and cites today's rapidly changing times as a reason the policy alteration is necessary to stay current.

"With any program you need to be relevant moving forward, to attract youth to participate in your program. Of course, the age old character, development and our leadership programs are something that are consistent with the program, and this change allows us the opportunity to engage even more youth and participation," Freybler added.

The change is effective immediately, and Freybler says BSA-Gateway Area Council is ready to answer any questions the public may have to serve youth as best as possible.

