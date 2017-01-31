La Crosse Center Board selects architectural firm

The La Crosse Center is one step closer to the remodeling and expansion in the works for more than two years, after selecting a ISG/Gensler as the architectural firm to spearhead the project.

The firm was one out of four who competed for the job. Many of its workers are locally based in La Crosse and the firm has worked on several projects in town, including the Weber Center for Performing Arts and several buildings at the airport.

"What we've been hearing from the community is that we've got a beautiful riverfront and a beautiful river we need to take advantage of," Kevin Bills, Project Architect for ISG/Gensler, said. "There are some great examples up and down the Mississippi of other convention centers that have done that and I think there are some great opportunities for La Crosse to set itself apart."

Following Tuesday's vote by the La Crosse Center Board, common council will consider the recommendation and vote on the issue during its regularly scheduled meeting on March 9th.