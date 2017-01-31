Former La Crosse Logger settling in with Brewers

Eric Thames will not be asked to hit 40 home runs this upcoming season like the guy he's replacing did, Cris Carter.

But the former La Crosse Logger still figures to play a significant role as the Brewers new first baseman.

Thames was part of the Brewers on deck, which took place two days ago in downtown Milwaukee. Fans got to see their favorite players up close.

But it also served as a meet and greet for Thames with his new teammates.

He's returning to the states after playing the last three years in the Korean League.

"I feel like I'm the new kid in school. I show up and don't know anybody. But I feel like 'Uh, I've seen you on TV a couple of times but I really don't know you.' But now it's like I'm just starting to get to know guys and get everything going," Thames said.

Thames played for the Loggers in 2007.

