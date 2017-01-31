Local man impacted by travel ban

One local man impacted by the travel ban is Dr. Mohamed Elhindi, an Assistant Vice Chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a Muslim American native of Sudan.

Sudan is one of seven countries with a travel ban into the United States after President Trump signed an executive order late last week.

Dr. Elhindi says although the ban feels targeted, he will continue to promote tolerance. He does not believe this ban will be the answer to stopping terrorists.

"I don't believe targeting those countries is actually the solution. And fencing ourselves and putting ourselves in a box never keep us safe," Dr. Elhindi said. "What keeps us safe is working with people, what keeps us safe is opening our arms and working together with the rest of the world. But isolating ourselves is not the solution."

He hopes the government will unite the American people through legislation.

"I hope people in Washington will start working with the people and understand something really important. Togetherness is what we need to do," said Dr. Elhindi.

News 19 first spoke with Dr. Elhindi as the organizer of the "Make America Great Together" event held earlier in the month. The event was designed to encourage tolerance and diversity during the Trump Administration.

Dr. Elhindi's elderly father is currently stuck in Sudan after visiting family over the holidays. He says the La Crosse community has provided overwhelming support for his family during this time.

Supporters of temporary travel ban say that it will make America safer in the face of terrorism.