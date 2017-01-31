More parking spaces to open Downtown La Crosse

La Crosse city officials expect to open two more floors in the Riverside Parking Ramp on February 2.

The ramp is located on the corner of Jay and 2nd Streets. The addition brings over 300 new parking spaces to Downtown La Crosse on Levels 4 and 5.

The project started in June 2016 and cost about $5.5 million. Level 6 is still under construction and is scheduled to open when the entire project is finished in late March 2017.