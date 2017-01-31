Costly future ahead for La Crosse roads

We normally see potholes this time of year, but this season we're seeing a lot more of them due to extreme weather conditions. Potholes can lead to costly repairs for drivers and since long term solutions need to wait until winter is over, it could possibly get worse before it gets better.

La Crosse's epidemic of potholes this year has some in city council like 3rd District Councilman Ryan Cornett predicting higher spending on road construction.

"We're going to be dedicating a lot more money to our road miles because we physically have to," Cornett said. "Some streets [are] falling apart, we have to do something about it. We can't let them deteriorate into a goat path."

This year's constant cycle of rain, then freeze, then thaw, then freeze again has put much more stress on the roadways than in years past. Water seeps into any cracks the road may have, and once it freezes, it expands, weakening the pavement. The result is now a need for many new major projects.

"It's not just doing a single block here and there, it's doing major stretches of road," said Cornett. "...and not only just the road, it's the infrastructure underneath. The pipe water mains, the sewer mains that go with it... you want to work with all departments to make sure you're under one umbrella to make sure you don't miss anything when you do them."

But until this winter subsides, the only repairs we can look forward to are temporary, meaning if the thaw-and-freeze cycle continues we could see even more potholes.

Repair shops like Murphy's Frame and Axle have a torn relationship with potholes. On one hand, they bring in a lot of business, but on the other hand, damaged and loosened parts pose safety risks.

"Your turning, your driving... everything is just going to be off," said owner Mark Murphy. "So, you hit some slippery roads or some bad weather conditions, it's going to amplify those loose parts."

Another employee said out of the four years he's worked for Murphy's, this year has by far and away seen the most pothole related repairs. After the first freezing rain of the season, they had on average five vehicles per day.

If this season turns out to be a fluke and the following winters stay frozen throughout, the issue may stay isolated in this year. However, Cornett thinks that should climate change models prove correct, freeze-thaw cycles have the possibility of becoming an annual problem.

"It's not staying solid like it has back when I was in high school or even when my parents were in high school," said Cornett. "You're going to see more of these freeze-thaw cycles, you're going to see more people skating down Adams Street because we have a rain instead of snow that freezes, and that's going to cause more potholes and more up-heaves in the concrete."

Regardless of that possibility, one thing is for certain: the roads right now are in dire shape and this year money is going to be tight.