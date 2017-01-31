Blugolds defend MVC lead with 58-48 win over Onalaska

Madessa Collins scored 15 points and the Blugolds defense held the potent Onalaska Hilltoppers offense in check for a 58-48 win on Tuesday night.

La Crosse Aquinas (8-0 MVC) now has a 2-game lead in the conference standings with four games remaining.

"We put a lot of hours and hard work into practicing and preparing for this game, and we're really excited that we came out with a good win," junior Whittni Rezin said.

"I thought defensively we did a really nice job, they've got a lot of really great players," head coach Dave Donarski said. "That was really our focus all week, is where we were going to take some things away. For the most part I felt like we were able to do that."

Aquinas used a 7-0 run to take an early 7-4 lead at John Shelton Court, but the Hilltoppers responded with 3-pointers from Marissa Delaney and Jalyn Dobbins to lead 16-10.

The Blugolds got defensive stops, then took a 21-18 lead into halftime.

Aquinas opened the second half on a 21-13 run, capped by a pair of steals by Donarski and Maeve Miller.

Onalaska fought back to within seven with just under six minutes remaining when Tayla Stuttley converted a layup to make it 42-35.

Aquinas continued to spread the basketball around, and Collins' layup with 1:18 to make it 54-41 sealed the win.