Tuesday's local scores

Boys Basketball

Central 85, Holmen 56...King 27 pts.  Central 7-0 MVC

Sparta 51, Logan 56...Siegel 20 pts.

Caledonia 101, La Crescent 49....Warriors have 5 in double figures

La Farge 66, Wauzeka-Steuben 83

De Soto 32, Seneca 75

North Crawford 42, Ithaca 49

Aquinas 53, Tomah 47

Blair-Taylor 52, C-FC 74

Kickapoo 51, Weston 30

Mel-Min 84, Gilmanton 42

Girls Basketball

Aquinas 58, Onalaska 48...Aquinas takes two-game lead atop the MVC

North Crawford 22, Kickapoo 50

Arcadia 48, Westby 75

Luther 43, West Salem 73

Logan 47, Sparta 51

Mel-Min 68, Indy 38

Spring Grove 55, Houston 47

Alma/Pepin 48, Whitehall 31

Cashton 36, Bangor 49

BRF 45, Viroqua 29

La Crescent 30, Caledonia 69

Fillmore Central 59, Rush-Pete 63

Royall 51, Wonewoc-Center 18

Boys Hockey

Onalaska 9, Holmen-Aquinas 2

Dodge County 3, La Crescent 4

HS Gymnastics

Arcadia 107.775, Viroqua Area 126.175

HS Wrestling

Ona. Co-op 15, Sparta 62

Holmen 80, Aquinas 0

