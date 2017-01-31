Tuesday's local scores
Boys Basketball
Central 85, Holmen 56...King 27 pts. Central 7-0 MVC
Sparta 51, Logan 56...Siegel 20 pts.
Caledonia 101, La Crescent 49....Warriors have 5 in double figures
La Farge 66, Wauzeka-Steuben 83
De Soto 32, Seneca 75
North Crawford 42, Ithaca 49
Aquinas 53, Tomah 47
Blair-Taylor 52, C-FC 74
Kickapoo 51, Weston 30
Mel-Min 84, Gilmanton 42
Girls Basketball
Aquinas 58, Onalaska 48...Aquinas takes two-game lead atop the MVC
North Crawford 22, Kickapoo 50
Arcadia 48, Westby 75
Luther 43, West Salem 73
Logan 47, Sparta 51
Mel-Min 68, Indy 38
Spring Grove 55, Houston 47
Alma/Pepin 48, Whitehall 31
Cashton 36, Bangor 49
BRF 45, Viroqua 29
La Crescent 30, Caledonia 69
Fillmore Central 59, Rush-Pete 63
Royall 51, Wonewoc-Center 18
Boys Hockey
Onalaska 9, Holmen-Aquinas 2
Dodge County 3, La Crescent 4
HS Gymnastics
Arcadia 107.775, Viroqua Area 126.175
HS Wrestling
Ona. Co-op 15, Sparta 62
Holmen 80, Aquinas 0
