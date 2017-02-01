Snowmobile ride to benefit diabetes research

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a winter pastime this weekend while supporting a good cause. Gary Hanson with the Coulee Sno-Drifters snowmobile club joined us on Daybreak to preview the event that will benefit CMN Hospitals - more specifically juvenile diabetes.

Last year from event proceeds, the club donated $3,000 to CMN Hospitals, restricted to diabetes, so ultimately it covered kids camp fees, medical supplies, etc.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 2Brothers Powersports and it starts at 9am.