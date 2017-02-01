UPDATE: Cleanup underway after I-90 semi crash

UPDATE--One person was injured and the Department of Natural Resources has been called in to clean up diesel fuel that spilled in an early morning crash on I-90.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the semi, originally traveling westbound on the interstate, lost control near Exit 2 at French Island, crossed the median and ended up in the eastbound lanes at 4:09 Wednesday morning. The truck driver sustained not life threatening injuries in the crash that backed up eastbound traffic for about an hour. Traffic has since resumed as normal.

State Patrol also said about 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the crash. The DNR has been called to clean up the fuel.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A semi accident shut down part of I-90 Eastbound early Wednesday morning.

It happened near Exit 2 on French Island at 4:09 a.m.

State Patrol worked to clean up the accident while the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department set up flares. Traffic was directed to take Exit 2 and find an alternative route.

The highway was closed for less than an hour before re-opening to commuters.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.