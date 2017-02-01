Sparta teacher wins Tools for Schools award

Students at Maplewood Elementary School in Sparta will be getting new books thanks to the Tools for Schools Award.

Second grade teacher Kathy Zay, is this month’s winner of the $500 dollar award from WXOW, Brenengen Auto, and SSE Music.

Zay said she will use the money to buy copies of the “Hank Zipzer” book series that features a second grader with dyslexia as the main character. Enough books will be purchased for use in classroom discussions, and Zay hopes this will help lessen the stigma surrounding students with learning differences.

"They could also be used for guidance counseling, she could read a book with a group of kids that eight do have learning disabilities, or the kids that are not kind to those kids and point out, you know how important it is," said Zay.

