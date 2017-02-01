Global School Play Day at Emerson Elementary

Students at Emerson Elementary School took part in Global School Play Day Wednesday.

Global School Play Day is just what it sounds like; a day of fun!

Students from across the world have recognized and participated in this event for the past two February's now. The goal of Global School Play Day is to get students interacting with one another and for them to use a different part of their brain.

Classroom teachers at Emerson Elementary were granted permission by Principal Lynda Gruber-Suskey to allow their students to enjoy the entire day of fun, but students had to play for at least 45 minutes. The catch to the day of fun is that there are no electronic devices allowed. Students were allowed to bring toys from home as long as they could be shared with others. Teachers enjoyed the day just as much as the students. Patrick Shay, a 4th grade teacher at Emerson added that "You know what honestly, as a teacher, the curriculum is really intense as it should be, but it's nice to remember I'm working with 9 and 10 year olds in 4th grade and it's so much fun to watch them play. You see such a different side of them and connect with them. It's a blast."

The idea of Global School Play Day came from what is known as a "Ted Talk" that discussed the benefits of unwinding and letting yourself have fun. This day of fun is particularly important for students. Science has proven that it helps young people develop skills such as empathy, social interaction, problem solving, and more just through interactive play.

Last year, 177,000 students were registered by their administrators or teachers. This year there are nearly 282,000 students participating.