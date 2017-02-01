Super Science Experiments at Blessed Sacrament

Students at Blessed Sacrament in La Crosse took part in some super science experiments.

As part of National Catholic Schools Week, the school celebrated with a superhero theme. For science day, they hosted special guest Sue Meyer from the Science Museum of Minnesota. Students were able to participate in various experiments including creating fog with dry ice and hot water.

According to school guidance counselor Mari Erickson, each day the children highlighted a different superhero.

"We had Mother Theresa for one day, we will choose a math superhero. For science, we are looking at John Dalton," she added.

Dalton was an 18th century English chemist and meteorologist.