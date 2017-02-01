Listening critical during negotiations in police standoffs

Standoffs involving hostile suspects and law enforcement officers can be hostile situations and that's when an experienced negotiator is called into play.

Last Thursday, the La Crosse Police Emergency Response Team negotiated with a man inside his apartment, armed with a knife and a woman and a six-year-old child.

MORE: Standoff ends peacefully

The man, later identified as 32-year-old Louis Steele, was taken into custody without incident more than five hours after he barricaded himself inside his apartment.

During those five hours, the tactical team along with several negotiators, attempted to communicate with Steele from outside the home. Numerous tactics were used to open the line of communication but all ultimately failed.

Sgt. Mike Valencia of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department is the team leader for the county's Emergency Response Team. The team responds to numerous kinds of situations, but primarily deals with standoff-type situations.

Sgt. Valencia says the duration of negotiations can depend on several factors, including whether there are other people in the home, the mental state of the suspect and whether its known if the suspect is armed.

"Many times our goal is to slow something down," he said. "So if we can at least try to bring some order to it that's better than having things be complete chaos where you can't control anything."

Valencia said when that kind of chaos does erupt, the safety of law enforcement officers, the suspect and any potential hostages is put into jeopardy.

"These negotiators have to listen and I mean really listen," he said. "Sometimes it's what the suspect says or doesn't say that can give you an idea of their next move or what may be going on wherever they're at."

If law enforcement is aware of hostages in the suspect's custody, negotiation tactics can change drastically.

"If we feel as if a hostage is in direct danger, we're obviously going to act quickly and not wait around," he said.

Louis Steele is currently in La Crosse County Jail. He will make his first appearance in court on Thursday.