One Injured in La Crescent Crash

One person was injured this morning in a one vehicle accident just outside of La Crescent.

A westbound pick-up truck veered off the road and down a steep embankment on Highway 16 south of Kistler Drive. The accident occurred at 10:47 a.m.

According to La Crescent police, the driver of the truck was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was yet available.