One Injured in La Crescent Crash

One person was injured this morning in a one vehicle accident just outside of La Crescent.
A westbound pick-up truck veered off the road and down a steep embankment on Highway 16 south of Kistler Drive. The accident occurred at 10:47 a.m.
According to La Crescent police, the driver of the truck was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No additional information was yet available.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.