Red Kettle campaign falls short of $1 million goal

The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign ended Tuesday in a record breaking fashion.

Major Jeff Richardson with the Salvation Army said it's exciting to witness the generosity of the community.

"It's very exciting to me. I've been out of the local work for about eight years. So it's been very exciting to me to see that we actually came this close and exceeded last year. And last year we had one major donor that was able to help this year, but not at that same amount. So without that donor we still exceeded last year, so we're still feeling pretty good about where we're at," said Richardson.

Despite falling short of their $1 million goal, they raised $925,785 which exceeded their total of $879,131 from last year.

Richardson stressed that this money accounts for one-third of the corps’ annual budget, helping fund everything from the emergency shelter to case management programs.

"About 100,000 meals a year we take care of here, anybody who's hungry can come in. In addition to that, we're helping people stay in their apartments, we're helping homeless people get into places, so just a wide variety it gets used," added Richardson.

The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off on November 15, 2016. Bell ringing ended on December 24 with mailing, online, and in-person donations continuing through the end of January.

Although the Campaign has ended, there are still opportunities to help The Salvation Army of La Crosse and the people they serve. Check out their website for more information.

MORE INFORMATION: The Salvation Army of La Crosse