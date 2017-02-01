Several area HS football players finalize plans on National Signing Day

College recruiters are finding the coulee region full of high school football talent.

At least that's what Wednesday's National Signing Day suggests.

Three Logan Rangers solidified their college futures.

Quarterback Trey Davis signed with Concordia-St. Paul.

Davis was a first team All-MVC selection last fall.

"I was up there for a visit. It just felt like a place I wanted to be. I have a close relationship with the quarterbacks coach, Coach Jones and I have a very close relationship with the head coach, Coach Currier. Just being up there, they just made me feel like I was at home," Davis said.

Javon Whitesell is headed to Rochester Community Technical College, where he'll have to sit out a year because of a serious knee injury suffered in gym class after football season.

Whitesell was the MVC Defensive Player of the Year last year.

"It's a place to rehab. They have very good trainers and the coaches are really nice and easy to talk to. They helped me make my decision," said Whitesell.

Jack Hinton signs with NSIC power University of Sioux Falls.

Hinton was a 2nd team All-MVC tight end last fall.

"I choose Sioux Falls because of the family atmosphere there. Coaches really made me feel welcome. Ever since I stepped foot there in July it felt like the right place," Hinton said.

It was a banner day at Onalaska as well, where three Hilltoppers sign letters of intent.

Tyler Hughes is headed to Winona State after finishing his senior season as a first team All-MVC selection.

"I just knew that was the place I wanted to be right as soon as I got there on campus, the fit, the relationship I built with the

coaches, the program. I can see where the success is going and the proximity to home was something I knew that's where I want to be," Hughes said.

Fellow receiver Jalen Sample put his signature to a football scholarship to Minnesota State-Mankato.

He was first team all conference as well.

"They've been a very good program recently and always making the playoffs and I just know that's a place I want to be," Sample said.

Tyler Turiff is headed to St. Cloud State after finishing his senior season as a first team All-MVC linebacker.

Turiff talked about how the improvement of the Onalaska program helped pave the way.

"It shows that we're going in the right direction. We came into this being a .500, always half and half in the conference and came out conference champions our senior year and I hope that continues."

There's more evidence that Caledonia is a football power, as if being a two-time defending state champ isn't enough.

Four of their seniors finalized plans to play in college Wednesday.

Ben McCabe is headed up the road to Winona State after rushing for 1,700 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season.



Offensive lineman Brandon Robley will play for Division III power St. Thomas.

Another offensive lineman, Nick Loging signs with Augustana.

Zeke Ott signed with North Dakota, from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Ott was a first team All-State defensive end in Minnesota last fall.

"I would say the coaches mostly. They made me feel more like what we have at Caledonia rather than just another big school, big college. It was more just being the best you can and have good character," said Ott.

At central, Austin Steele adds his signature to a letter of intent to attend and play at Minnesota-Crookston.

Steele was a first team All-MVC linebacker for the Red Raiders.

"I really liked the teammates. I met a lot of them when I was up there for my visit. They really stuck out in my mind. They really wanted me to come there, came out and spoke to me all the time to try to get me to go there and that really stuck out to me," Steele said.



