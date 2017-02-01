Sustainable businesses showcase environmental practices

Local businesses shared their efforts in going green on Wednesday morning before an audience at The Sustainability Showcase in the Lunda Center of Western Technical College.

Six businesses in the MPower Program shared the results of their yearlong sustainability projects. Other area businesses attended the showcase as a way to learn more about MPower and possibly commit to join the 2017 program. Gundersen Health System is considering the commitment.

"We are certainly committed to enriching the lives of the community--every aspect of this community related to its health," said Mark Platt, Senior Vice President of Business Services at Gundersen Health System. "And a healthy environment means healthy people means a better community. So, we are very passionate about this work."

Even though Gundersen is known for its sustainable practices, Platt says there is still more to do.

"We at Gundersen have been recognized nationally for our sustainability programs, but we don't know everything," Platt said. "So I think the MPower Program, where you can sit around with other people who share your passion, all of us are smarter than one of us. So we're looking forward to being more and more a part of a broader community effort in this regard."

Businesses could commit to the MPower Program at the showcase. They have until February 22 to submit an application to the Sustainability Institute sponsored by Western Technical College in La Crosse.

There is a fee of $750 per business to participate in MPower 2017.