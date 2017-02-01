UW-La Crosse offers resources against sexual assault

According to Violence Prevention Specialist Ingrid Peterson, 27 victims of sexual assault reached out for help from the staff at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse during the Fall 2016 semester.

The university offers resources to educate students about sexual assault prevention and how to report those cases.

"Between one in four and one in five college women in the US are victims of sexual assault, and one in twelve men," Peterson said.

She says sexual assault is not a new problem, but it receives more attention now than in the past.

"Now that there are places for victims to go on campus and we've had this kind of press, it accounts for the increasing number of people coming in. It's not happening more. It's always happened," Peterson said.

One resource on college campuses across the United States are blue emergency poles. They offer a direct line to campus dispatch.

"Our main goal here on campus is to have a blue light so you can see it from anywhere on campus," said Chris Schuster, Detective at the UW-La Crosse Police Department.

There are currently 42 blue lights at UW-La Crosse. Construction crews added two new blue lights to the newly constructed student center. Even though these emergency poles were designed for safety, Peterson says the blue lights are not always the answer in fighting sexual assault.

"One myth about sexual assault is that it's always a stranger jumping out of the bushe," Peterson said. "That's actually a minority of cases, probably around 10%."

According to Peterson, most sexual assault cases are caused by someone the victim knows, making the victim hesitant to report the crime to police.

"Very few victims choose to report to the police. This a very traumatizing crime and it's just a very difficult thing for people to go forward with," Peterson said.

However, UW-La Crosse Police say someone is always on the other end of the blue light phone call, waiting to send help at all times during the day and night.

Schuster says there were about three crimes called in from blue emergency poles last year. None of those calls were sexual assault cases.

Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to reach out for help from programs on campus, at the police department, or at any local hospital.

