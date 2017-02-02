Snow stomp in Viroqua

A candlelight snowshoe hike this weekend will get you in the spirit of Valentine's Day. Pete Taylor the owner of blue dog cycles in Viroqua joined us with the details.

Love Stomp - Candlelight Snowshoe

Sat. Feb. 4th

7:00-9:00 p.m.

VFW, Viroqua

Optional Couples Meal

Feb. 4th

5:00-7:00 p.m.

Rooted Spoon

219 S. Main St. Viroqua

The Love Stomp takes place from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4th at VFW land in Viroqua.

As part of the evening, Rooted Spoon, 219 S. Main Street in Viroqua, is offering an optional couples meal from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Cost of the meal is $90 per couple or $100.00 per couple after January 15. A snowshoe rental from Bluedog Cycles is also included in the cost. To purchase your tickets to the dinner event, contact Pete at Bluedog Cycles (608) 637-6993.

The Love Stomp is free, though donations are requested, and will be used for further trail development. Vernon Trails is a non-profit organization committed to developing and maintaining roadways, sustainable trails, and outdoor recreational opportunities for human powered users. VFW is located at 751 S Washington in Viroqua

For more information contact Pete at Bluedog Cycles, 608-637-6993, or stop by 201 S. Main Street. To learn more about Vernon Trails please visit our website at www.vernontrails.com. Vernon Trails is a 501 c3, charitable donations are tax deductible.