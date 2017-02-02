'Souper Bowl' fundraiser benefits CMN Hospitals

Riverside Center's 14th Annual Soup-A-Thon event took place at The Cargill Room on Thursday.

Tracey Armstrong, Director of Marketing at LHI said they've typically had a Halloween themed event in the fall. However, since the businesses in the Riverside campus tend to be busier in the fall they decided to change it to February.

This year's theme was football, bringing some extra hype as the Superbowl draws near.

"We have raised, to date, one hundred and ten thousand dollars for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals so that's what's really important and why we hold this event. Yes, we want to get enthusiasm so we like to theme these events just to get some excitement around it but really why they're here is they're paying five dollars for all you can eat soup," said Armstrong.

Each year, the event raises around $3,000. That total comes from both the money generated from $5 entry donations and the match contributions from businesses.

Employees from Kaplan Professional Education, SAP Americas, Riverside Corporate Wellness, The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern, River Rocks and LHI all participate in an effort to give back and help make miracles happen for local kids and families in need.

"What we do is the employees here on campus who attend, they get to judge the soups. So we have awards handed out to restaurants with the most unique soup, the best name, the best overall, and the best decorations that they have at each booth," added Armstrong.

